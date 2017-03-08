Emir meets Pakistan's Chief of army staff
Doha: The Emir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Office at Al Bahr Palace on Wednesday with Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to Qatar.
