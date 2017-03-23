Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale hits...

Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake measuri...

Islamabad, March 23 : Earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was witnessed at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and has affected sounding regions of Pakistan, reported Pakistan media on Thursday. The depth of it as per Geo news was 180 kilometers.

