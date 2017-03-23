Convicted Murderer's Grave in Pakistan Becomes Shrine for Some
Devotees at the grave of Mumtaz Qadri on the outskirts of the capital city Islamabad. Qadri was hanged for the murder of Salmaan Taseer, a governor of Punjab province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|dieu
|2
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC