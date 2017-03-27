Convert to Islam and get acquitted: P...

Convert to Islam and get acquitted: Pakistani public prosecutor tells ...

Lahore, Mar 30: 42 Christians, who are accused of lynching two men, were given a strange offer by a senior Pakistani prosecutor to get acquitted in the case. According to a report of Express Tribune , the public prosecutor asked the 42 Christian accused to convert to Islam to get acquitted by the court.

Chicago, IL

