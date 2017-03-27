Coin commemorating Edhi to be issued ...

Coin commemorating Edhi to be issued by State Bank of Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, March 29 - The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday announced it will launch a special coin on March 31 in honour of late humanitarian and Edhi Foundation Chairman Abdul Sattar Edhi, a press release issued from the bank stated. The federal government authorised SBP to issue the commemorative coin in memory of the late philanthropist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 13 hr commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Sun True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC