Coin commemorating Edhi to be issued by State Bank of Pakistan
Islamabad, March 29 - The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday announced it will launch a special coin on March 31 in honour of late humanitarian and Edhi Foundation Chairman Abdul Sattar Edhi, a press release issued from the bank stated. The federal government authorised SBP to issue the commemorative coin in memory of the late philanthropist.
