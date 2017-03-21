Cleric alleges Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif blasphemed Islam in Holi speech
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif committed blasphemy when he said Islam does not allow forced conversion and discrimination against minorities in his speech on Holi, a hardline cleric has alleged. Allama Ashraf Jalali, a leader of Pakistan Ahle Sunnah wa Jama'ah group and secretary of Sunni Ittehad Council, alleged Sharif committed blasphemy and attacked Pakistan's ideological basis in the speech he delivered in Karachi, according to a video of the cleric's speech circulating online.
