Chinese, Turkish troops to join Pakistan Day parade
Islamabad, March 13 - Contingents of Chinese and Turkish armies are to participate in the Pakistan Day parade for the first time, the army said on Monday. Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that Chinese soldiers will take part in the parade being held on March 23, to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations.
