Chinese contingent participates in Pakistan Day military parade

A contingent of the guard of honor of the three services of the Chinese People's Liberation Army took part in a grand military parade held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Thursday morning to mark the country's Republic Day. In his speech to the parade, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain thanked China for sending its soldiers for thePakistan Day parade and described it as an historic opportunity.

Chicago, IL

