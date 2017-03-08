Chinese company to build new hydropow...

Chinese company to build new hydropower plant in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

China and Pakistan signed a commercial contract for the Dasu hydropower plant on March 8, marking the start of the latter's long-delayed energy project. As one of the most important energy projects listed in the Vision 2025 program prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority in 2001, the Dasu hydropower plant will be built mainly by China's Gezhouba Group Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 1 hr Advents 5
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Wed Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC