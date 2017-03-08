Chinese company to build new hydropower plant in Pakistan
China and Pakistan signed a commercial contract for the Dasu hydropower plant on March 8, marking the start of the latter's long-delayed energy project. As one of the most important energy projects listed in the Vision 2025 program prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority in 2001, the Dasu hydropower plant will be built mainly by China's Gezhouba Group Co.
