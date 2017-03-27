Carpet bombing, drone attacks on Isla...

Carpet bombing, drone attacks on Islam: Islamabad HC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Facebook has removed 85 percent of content considered insulting to Islam, but the high court in Pakistan 's capital is unhappy because there's still "carpet bombing and drone attacks going on at our ideological boundaries", The News reported. " ideology of Pakistan, Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad and the common binding force for all Muslims in the shape of love and respect for the Prophet regardless of color, creed and sect are the boundaries under attack", said justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad high court yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 20 hr commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Sun True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC