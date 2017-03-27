Carpet bombing, drone attacks on Islam: Islamabad HC

NEW DELHI: Facebook has removed 85 percent of content considered insulting to Islam, but the high court in Pakistan 's capital is unhappy because there's still "carpet bombing and drone attacks going on at our ideological boundaries", The News reported. " ideology of Pakistan, Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad and the common binding force for all Muslims in the shape of love and respect for the Prophet regardless of color, creed and sect are the boundaries under attack", said justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad high court yesterday.

