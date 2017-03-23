British Parliament condemns Pakistan ...

British Parliament condemns Pakistan for declaring Gilgit-Baltistan as its 5th province

15 hrs ago

A motion was passed in the British Parliament on March 23 condemning Islamabad's announcement declaring Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth province. It says the region is a legal and constitutional part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947.

Chicago, IL

