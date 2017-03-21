British Mediation Helps Ease Afghanistan's Tensions with Pakistan
Britain is being credited with an apparent reduction in political tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and reopening the border between the two countries. Pakistan's interior minister, Nisar Ali Khan, acknowledged and appreciated the diplomatic intervention Tuesday while addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad with visiting British Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC