Bombing near Shiite place of worship kills 5 in NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan - A Pakistani official says a powerful bomb has exploded near a minority Shiite Muslim place of worship in the northwest town of Parachinar, killing at least five people and wounding 30 others. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing Friday morning, which also damaged several shops located near the Shiite mosque.
