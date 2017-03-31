Bombing near Shiite place of worship ...

Bombing near Shiite place of worship kills 5 in NW Pakistan

3 hrs ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - A Pakistani official says a powerful bomb has exploded near a minority Shiite Muslim place of worship in the northwest town of Parachinar, killing at least five people and wounding 30 others. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing Friday morning, which also damaged several shops located near the Shiite mosque.

Chicago, IL

