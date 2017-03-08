Bill to name 'untrustworthy ally' Pak...

Bill to name 'untrustworthy ally' Pakistan state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US Congress

It's time for a "radical reset" with Pakistan, said Congressman Poe and James Clad, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asia An influential US lawmaker has sought a "radical reset" of ties with Islamabad and introduced a bill in the Congress that pushes the American government to declare Pakistan a "state sponsor of terrorism", or give a detailed justification for not doing so in a limited time. NEW DELHI: An influential US Congressman yesterday introduced a strongly worded bill in Congress to declare "untrustworthy ally" Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism.

