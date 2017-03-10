Bhim Singhs rejoinder to Pakistan envoy to...
New Delhi: March 2, 2017. Prof.Bhim Singh, Executive Chairman, Indian Human Rights Council has expressed deep shock on the failure of Indian representative at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva this morning to slap a befitting reply to Pakistan's Law Minister, Zahid Hamid who repeated the old slangs of Pakistan to accuse India without any substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC