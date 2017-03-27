At least 22 killed, 95 injured in Taliban bombing in northwest Pakistan
Representational Image, At least 22 people were killed and 95 others injured in the car bomb blast, hospital authorities said At least 22 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured today when a powerful car bomb exploded outside a Shiite imambargah at a busy market in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. The car bomb went off near the main gate of the imambargah in the central bazar of Parachinar, Kurram Agency.
