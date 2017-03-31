At least 22 dead, 57 wounded in Pakis...

At least 22 dead, 57 wounded in Pakistan market blast

At least 22 people were killed and 57 wounded Friday when a car bomb tore through a market in a mainly Shiite area of Pakistan's tribal belt, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban. Pakistani residents gather at the site of a powerful explosion at a market in Parachinar, capital of the Kurram tribal district, on March 31, 2017.

