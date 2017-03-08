As overseas ambitions expand, China plans 400pc increase to marine corps numbers, sources say

PLA will increase fighting force to 100,000 personnel, allowing for deployment in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa and Gwadar in southwest Pakistan, military insiders say China plans to increase the size of its marine corps from about 20,000 to 100,000 personnel to protect the nation's maritime lifelines and its growing interests overseas, military insiders and experts have said. Some members would be stationed at ports China operates in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa and Gwadar in southwest Pakistan, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.