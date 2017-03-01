Anniversary of Martyr Shahbaz Bhatti marked in his native village in Pakistan
Faisalabad: March 5, 2017 The death anniversary of Martyr Shanbaz Bhatti was observed in his native village Khushpur in Faisalabad district in Punjab province of Pakistan by All Pakistan Minorities Alliance leaders, workers and his relatives with showering flowers on his grave and memorial service in local Church on March 2, 2017. Shahbaz Bhatti was assassinated by Muslim religious extremists outfit in capital city of Pakistan Islamabad on March 2, 2011, when he was heading toward his office to perform his duties as Federal Minister for Minorities Affair of government of Pakistan.
