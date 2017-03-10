ANKARA: Erdoğan calls for solidarity with TRNC, Azerbaijan during Pakistan trip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for more cooperation, and asked to stand in solidarity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan on Wednesday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad during the speech he delivered at the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit. The ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organization whose members include Turkey, Pakistan, Iran and a number of Central Asian countries.

