[Advertorial] Eximbank funds $78m to ...

[Advertorial] Eximbank funds $78m to build IT landmark in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's state-run policy lender said it has agreed to offer a $76 million loan as part of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund to the Pakistani government to build an IT park in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The Export-Import Bank of Korea uses the EDCF to support industrialization and economic growth in developing countries as well as to promote bilateral economic exchanges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC