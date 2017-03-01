ABA condemns terrorist attacks aimed ...

ABA condemns terrorist attacks aimed at judicial institutions in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

The American Bar Association condemned recent terrorist attacks aimed at court systems in Afghanistan and Pakistan in a statement on Wednesday written by ABA President Linda A. Klein. Two attacks in February - one on the Supreme Court of Afghanistan in Kabul and one on the District Court in Charsadda, Pakistan - were singled out by Klein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC