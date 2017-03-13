13 officials of Punjab Police arrested for conducting a raid in Sindh07-Mar-17134
KHAIRPUR: Sindh police on Monday arrested 13 officials of Punjab police for conducting raids in Sindh without obtaining permission. A team of 13 officials of the Punjab police from Rahimyar Khan raided the village Khoso near Sukkur airport late on Sunday night without informing the Sindh government.
