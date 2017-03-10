10:37 Kyrgyz PM invites Pakistani PM to 2017 Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has invited Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif to attend the 2017 Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum in upcoming fall. The two PM met on March 1 within the frames of the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad city, reports the press service of the Government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC