10:37 Kyrgyz PM invites Pakistani PM to 2017 Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has invited Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif to attend the 2017 Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum in upcoming fall. The two PM met on March 1 within the frames of the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad city, reports the press service of the Government.

Chicago, IL

