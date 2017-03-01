1,300 suspected militants arrested in Pakistan sweep
Around 1,300 suspected militants have been arrested in a sweep of hideouts in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, police said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35499340.ece/2a506/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-c809aadf-6d6c-4a08-b50e-a3e0af085982_I1.jpg Around 1,300 suspected militants have been arrested in a sweep of hideouts in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan '17
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC