Zada Khan, Head of Protocols Department in the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. -ONA

Zada Khan, Head of Protocols Department in the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Islamabad: Zada Khan, Head of Protocols Department in the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a copy of credentials of Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon as the Sultanate's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

