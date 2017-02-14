Zada Khan, Head of Protocols Department in the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. -ONA
Islamabad: Zada Khan, Head of Protocols Department in the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a copy of credentials of Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon as the Sultanate's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
