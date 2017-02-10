Woman burned to death during exorcism by 'faith healers'
Soraiya Begum, from Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, was taken to the healers by her husband after she started talking to herself. Soraiya's husband reportedly begged them to stop, as he couldn't bear to see his wife go through such a horrific ordeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC