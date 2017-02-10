US denies visa to Pakistan's Senate D...

US denies visa to Pakistan's Senate Deputy Chairman24 min ago

Islamabad, Feb 12 : Pakistan's Senate Deputy Chairman and leader of one of the largest Islamic parties was denied a US visa, leading to the cancellation of a two-member delegation's planned visit to New York to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the UN headquarters. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the deputy chairman and the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema Islam, was scheduled to lead a two-member Senate delegation at IPU meeting being held on February 13 and 14 at the UN.

