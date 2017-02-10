U.S. Mosque Honors Radical Islamist w...

U.S. Mosque Honors Radical Islamist who Murdered Liberal Pakistani Governor

A mosque situated about an hour's drive from the nation's capital recently held a ceremony to honor a radical Islamist who murdered a beloved political figure in Pakistan for publicly chastising the Muslim country's blasphemy laws and supporting a Christian woman. The facility, Gulzar E. Madina Mosque, sits in the Maryland suburb of Pikesville, roughly 50 miles from Washington D.C. and a dozen or so miles from Baltimore.

Chicago, IL

