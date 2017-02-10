TV crew for news channel shot dead in Pakistan21 min ago

Karachi, Feb 12 A TV crew was shot dead today after motorcycle-borne gunmen indiscriminately fired upon a DSNG van of a news channel in Pakistan's biggest port-city here. The DSNG van of Samaa channel had gone to the North Nazimabad area of Karachi when it came under attack from gunmen on motorcycles who fired indiscriminately on the van.

