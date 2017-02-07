Trump shouldn't view Pakistan as ally, must 'scare'...

Trump shouldn't view Pakistan as ally...

9 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Top US think tanks in a report said that designating Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism is unwise in the first year of a new administration, but should be kept as an option for the longer term. The US should scare Pakistan by keeping the option open for declaring it as a state sponsor of terrorism, top US think-tanks have recommended to the Trump administration in a report, saying inducements alone cannot change Islamabad's current policies towards terrorism.

Chicago, IL

