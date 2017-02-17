Triple blasts rock Pakistan court; 6 killed, 14 injured
At least six persons were killed and 14 injured in a suicide blast and firing by terrorists outside a court in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. The three attackers attempted to enter the court premises in Tangi town through the main gate.
