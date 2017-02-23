The Return of Pakistan's TalibanBy Sa...

The Return of Pakistan's TalibanBy Sami Yousafzai, Christopher Dickey

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

The Trump administration has not talked much about terror in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the threat is there, it's real, and it's growing. ISLAMABAD- Donald Trump 's new national security advisor, Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC