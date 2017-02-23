The Return of Pakistan's TalibanBy Sami Yousafzai, Christopher Dickey
The Trump administration has not talked much about terror in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the threat is there, it's real, and it's growing. ISLAMABAD- Donald Trump 's new national security advisor, Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC