The Ghazi Attack - Movie Preview
Karan Johar and AA Films present THE GHAZI ATTACK an upcoming action film which is set to release on February 17, 2017. THE GHAZI ATTACK Produced by Matinee Entertainment and PVP cinema and directed by Sankalp, the movie stars Rana Daggubatti, Kay Kay Menon, Late Om Puri, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni, Nassar, Rahul Singh and Milind Gunaji in the lead roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC