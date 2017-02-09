The Ghazi Attack - Movie Preview

The Ghazi Attack - Movie Preview

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Glamsham.com

Karan Johar and AA Films present THE GHAZI ATTACK an upcoming action film which is set to release on February 17, 2017. THE GHAZI ATTACK Produced by Matinee Entertainment and PVP cinema and directed by Sankalp, the movie stars Rana Daggubatti, Kay Kay Menon, Late Om Puri, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni, Nassar, Rahul Singh and Milind Gunaji in the lead roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC