Terror finance watchdog puts Pakistan on notice

Pakistan has had to rally hard to even get these 90 days of breathing space at the just-concluded FATF meet in Paris. NEW DELHI: International terror finance watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force , has virtually put Pakistan on a threemonth notice to demonstrate that it has blocked financial routes of Jamaat-ud-Dawa , Jaish-e-Mohammed and their affiliates.

