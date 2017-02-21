Terror finance watchdog puts Pakistan on notice
Pakistan has had to rally hard to even get these 90 days of breathing space at the just-concluded FATF meet in Paris. NEW DELHI: International terror finance watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force , has virtually put Pakistan on a threemonth notice to demonstrate that it has blocked financial routes of Jamaat-ud-Dawa , Jaish-e-Mohammed and their affiliates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|15 min
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC