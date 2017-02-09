Talks progressing well on gas pipelin...

Talks progressing well on gas pipeline project with Russia: Pakistan19 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Feb 9 : Pakistan today said it is discussing with Russia the "technical aspects" of the USD 2- billion North-South pipeline that will pump imported liquefied natural gas from Karachi to Lahore, the first major Russian investment in Pakistan after decades. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the "negotiations are progressing well" on the gas pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC