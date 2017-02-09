Talks progressing well on gas pipeline project with Russia: Pakistan19 min ago
Islamabad, Feb 9 : Pakistan today said it is discussing with Russia the "technical aspects" of the USD 2- billion North-South pipeline that will pump imported liquefied natural gas from Karachi to Lahore, the first major Russian investment in Pakistan after decades. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the "negotiations are progressing well" on the gas pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC