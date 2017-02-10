Staples Graduate Killed In Car Crash ...

Staples Graduate Killed In Car Crash In Pakistan

12 hrs ago

A graduate of Staples High School in Westport was killed in a car accident in Pakistan this week, according to the Connecticut Post. Citing a report from Pakistani website The News, the Connecticut Post reported that Reda Gul, 19, was killed Tuesday when the car she was riding in overturned on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

Chicago, IL

