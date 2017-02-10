SRK's 'Raees' gets Pakistan NOC, waiting for Censor nod
After Kaabil, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is all set to release in Pakistan. The government has issued an NOC and now, the film is just awaiting clearance from the censor board of various territories of Pakistan.
