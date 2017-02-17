Ski resort razed by the Taliban lifts...

Ski resort razed by the Taliban lifts Pakistan's domestic tourism

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Atop the piste of Malam Jabba in Pakistan's once dangerous Swat Valley, skiers schuss downhill, a new Chinese-built chairlift ferries tourists to the peak, and a luxury hotel is under construction to replace one torched by the Taliban. The Taliban declared skiing "un-Islamic" during their 2007-2009 reign of terror over Swat, but improved security in recent years has allowed ski tourism to re-emerge on Malam Jabba, a hill station in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Chicago, IL

