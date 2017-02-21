Six Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists kill...

Six Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists killed in Pakistan

Six suspected terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terror group were shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Saturday. The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police got a tip-off about the presence of LeJ terrorist Yasin in Muzaffargarh's Patti Sultan, some 350 kms from in Lahore.

