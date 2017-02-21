Shrine to Islamist murderer reveals Pakistan's challenges
PIC: Malik Bashir Awan , father of Mumtaz Qadri, who was hanged last year for the murder of a governor who criticized Pakistan's blasphemy law and defended a Christian woman, arriving at his son's shrine on the outskirts of Islamabad. Pakistan has renewed its vow to root out extremism after a fresh wave of attacks, but a rose-covered shrine in Islamabad built by radicals to glorify an Islamist murderer sends a different message.
