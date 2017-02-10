Sheer scale and funding of Hafiz Saee...

Sheer scale and funding of Hafiz Saeed's organisation across Pakistan ...

The Indian Express

The Karachi headquarters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa is spread over 2.5 acres of land worth billions of rupees. It was not long ago when he funded and organised a cleric-dominated Defence of Pakistan Council "long march" of cars from Lahore to Islamabad to protest the government's getting lazy on Kashmir, fortified by the presence of ex-ISI chief General Hamid Gul riding in one of the Prados.

Chicago, IL

