Shah Rukh Khan's Raees will NOT release in Pakistan1 hour ago

Karachi, Feb 7: Pakistan's censor board has not cleared Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer "Raees" for release in the country after finding the film's content and theme objectionable. "The portrayal of Muslims is negative and the film's content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, portraying Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists," an official source in the censor board said.

