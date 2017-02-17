Seven killed in avalanche in northern Pakistan
A resident walks through a park following snowfall in Quetta. At least seven people were killed and another seven injured on Sunday after an avalanche hit their residence in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
