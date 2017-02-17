Seven dead at Pakistan court as three suicide bombers attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least seven people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in northern Pakistan Tuesday, February 21, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping, AFP reports. One bomber was briefly on the loose inside the busy complex in the Tangi area of Charsadda district but was killed by police some 20 minutes after the attack began, officials said.

