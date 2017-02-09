Russian anti-submarine ship arrives in Pakistan for joint naval exercises

Chinese servicemen stand on the deck of a naval vessel, upon their arrival to participate in Pakistan Navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro Russian Navy's large anti-submarine ship Severmorsk arrived in Pakistan Thursday for participation in the Aman 2017 international naval exercises, according to reports in news agency Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.