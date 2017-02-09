Russian anti-submarine ship arrives in Pakistan for joint naval exercises
Chinese servicemen stand on the deck of a naval vessel, upon their arrival to participate in Pakistan Navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro Russian Navy's large anti-submarine ship Severmorsk arrived in Pakistan Thursday for participation in the Aman 2017 international naval exercises, according to reports in news agency Xinhua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC