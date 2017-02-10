Rights group says Pakistan forcing Afghan refugees home

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, an Afghan refugee girl waits with family members for their turn to register as refugees, outside the government registration office, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Rights group says Pakistan is forcing refugees home to an uncertain future and war, while the U.N. refugee agency is complicit, giving them money to return and adding to the pressure to leave the relative safety of Pakistan.

