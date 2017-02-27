Researchers discover rare deafness-dystonia syndrome in a family in Pakistan

A group of researchers from Pakistan, Europe and Singapore have identified and characterised a previously undiscovered rare deafness-dystonia syndrome in a family living in a remote region of Pakistan. The research, published in Disease Models & Mechanisms , describes how five of the eight children in one family developed a range of symptoms as they grew: hearing impairment at six months of age developed into profound deafness by ten years old, accompanied by delayed motor development and subsequent regression.

