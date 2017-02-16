Rana Daggubati conveys a very importa...

Rana Daggubati conveys a very important message to the President of India

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: DNA India

The Ghazi Attack has been intriguing the audience with its thrilling trailer about an important event in Indian history: a war we did not know about! The film is inspired from true events, a classified mission conducted by the Indian Navy against their Pakistani counterpart in 1971 that not many people know about. Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing a Lieutenant Commander in The Ghazi Attack, has written a letter to the President of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Wed ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC