Rana Daggubati conveys a very important message to the President of India

The Ghazi Attack has been intriguing the audience with its thrilling trailer about an important event in Indian history: a war we did not know about! The film is inspired from true events, a classified mission conducted by the Indian Navy against their Pakistani counterpart in 1971 that not many people know about. Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing a Lieutenant Commander in The Ghazi Attack, has written a letter to the President of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.