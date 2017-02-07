RAF Typhoon jets escort Pakistan plan...

RAF Typhoon jets escort Pakistan plane to Stansted

13 hrs ago

Stansted said the flight from Lahore to Heathrow had landed in Essex at 14:50 GMT after being escorted by Typhoons. Essex Police said the diversion had been due to reports of a disruptive passenger and was "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter".

Chicago, IL

